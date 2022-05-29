YL ready to set sail to the Opera House

R&B artist Youngn Lipz, who grew up in Cabramatta and Miller, has one piece advice for aspiring artists in south-west Sydney: "Don't be afraid to fail".
"It wouldn't happen the way it did for me, if I didn't fail," said YL ahead of his Opera House debut as part of the Astral People line-up for Vivid LIVE on June 4.
"Hard work, consistency and staying grounded - all the one per centers add up."
"I didn't know how people were going to react to it - if they could relate to it. But it turns out they can," he said.
"I didn't expect none of this. It wasn't supposed to be like this. Getting to perform at the Opera House is not just for me, but it's for the whole scene." YL, who released his debut album Area Baby last year, said he plans to perform his favourites and some new songs at the iconic venue which will be transformed with a contemporary music takeover for Vivid LIVE between May 27 and June 18.
Innovative music company Astral People brings together a massive line-up of local and international acts across two nights, celebrating jazz, soul, hip-hop and R&B.
