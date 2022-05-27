'Still in shock': Fairfield mother wins $40 million Powerball prize

news, local-news,

A Fairfield mother is still coming to terms with her "life-changing" $40 million Powerball win more than a week after the draw. The western Sydney resident held one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Powerball draw 1357 which was drawn on Thursday, May 19 and takes home $40 million. The other division one winning entry was from Victoria. "Oh my! I'm still in shock," she said. "I went to claim the prize at The Lott head office, and it's all been a blur since. I still can't believe this has happened to us - it's life-changing. "I haven't told many people, and I plan to keep it on the down-low. We will continue to live as normal but enjoy more little moments and experiences. "The pandemic has put a pause on our life for quite some time now, so we're truly grateful for this win. This means our family can go on some lovely holidays that we've always wanted to do. It's time to treat ourselves to some self-care vacations." Her winning entry was purchased at Saigon Bookshop & Lottery in Cabramatta. Saigon Bookshop & Lottery owner Lan Loeung congratulated the newly made multi-millionaire. "We couldn't be happier that our outlet has sold a division one winning entry worth $40 million! It's absolutely amazing," she said. "When we first found out , we said, 'Are you sure? Could this be a mistake?' "Our customers have been asking us all about the division one winning entry ever since - they're super excited for us." The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1357 on Thursday, May 19 were 15, 34, 5,11, 28, 8 and 27. The Powerball number was 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5b8e6442-9910-459c-be32-e474d3f84682.jpg/r0_393_1496_1238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg