Carnival is back for a second course

Fairfield's biggest foodie festival returns to the Fairfield CBD on Saturday. The Culinary Carnival is being held on Saturday, May 28 in the Fairfield City Centre and is the second leg of the popular festival after the Cabramatta event was held earlier this month. After dazzling the crowds in Cabramtta, celebrated chef and author "Fast Ed" Halmagyi returns for some cooking demonstrations on the Ware Street cooking stage. The main stage will be on Spencer Street and feature singing and dancing from around the world. There will also be amusement rides, face painting, lion dancing and and a fireworks finale. "This year's event is gearing up to be a festival like no other; serving up a multitude of cultures on a plate, while showcasing some of our award-winning food vendors and restaurateurs," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "Fairfield City prides itself on hosting inclusive and affordable family events that support local business." The festival is being funded by the state government's Open Streets program.

