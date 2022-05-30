Celebrity chef Manu Feildel was in town on Friday to sample Cabra Bowls' entry in the 2022 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards.
Manu, who is a Perfect Plate ambassador alongside fellow chef Colin Fassnidge, was full of praise for the club's competition dish: Indonesian spiced chicken and potato curry.
"Personally, I would vote for this dish. It was a delicious meal," he said.
More than 160 clubs from across the NSW have cooked up a competition dish with the public deciding the winner by tasting the Perfect Plate dish and giving it a score out of five by scanning the eatery's unique QR code or filling out the paper form. The competition finishes on June 19.
The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region. There will also be three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories. "It's been a tough period for the hospitality industry, and the best way we can help is to get back into clubs and try some great food," Mr Fassnidge said.
"People want to catch up with friends and family, have a good meal and not spend a million dollars. The Perfect Plate dishes are cooked by your locals - and what better place is there to support than your local club?"
ClubsNSW chief executive Josh Landis said: "This year's Perfect Plate dishes look outstanding and the competition will be fierce."
Perfect Plate Awards south-west entries:
