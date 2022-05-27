'Property is my passion': Age is no barrier for Virgita

news, local-news,

Virgita de Leon's grandchildren often come to her for advice on investing and buying property. "And now that I have completed the course I've been able to provide them with valuable advice and apply it to my own life as well," said the 81-year-old from Greenfield Park, who recently completed a Certificate IV in Real Estate Practice at TAFE NSW Ultimo. "I don't want my grandchildren to waste their money. I want them using their money wisely and having that knowledge about property is very helpful. "When my family found out I was enrolling in the course, they were shocked and told me I was too old to be studying, but the experience has been life-changing and has made me feel young again. "It's never too late to follow your passion and I hope I can show that age does not matter when it comes to studying or achieving your goals. It's so important to keep your mind active and gain new skills, even if you are the oldest in the class." Real Estate head teacher Ray Dimarco said the nationally recognised course provides students with "valuable knowledge" in appraising property for sale or lease, building relationships with vendors, buyers, tenants and landlords and managing and ending tenancies. "The course also qualifies students to apply for their Class 2 real estate agent license once completing a full time 12 months' work experience period. This will equip them with the skills they need to sell, lease and manage properties, present at tribunals, and act as a buyer's agent," Mr Dimarco said. Virgita said the course also provided a valuable social purpose and she has a new group of "active and ambitious" young friends.

