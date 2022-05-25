Benjamin Cooke is welcomed 'back to the fold'

news, local-news,

Fairfield Council's quest to complete their gallery of past mayors adorning the public walkway leading to the Council Chambers is one step closer. Benjamin Cooke, who served as mayor between 1900-1904 and 1905, has taken his place with his alderman peers after council's Heritage Services team sourced a photo of him from the March 17, 1900 edition of the Cumberland Argus and Fruit Growers Advocate newspaper. "Many important decisions have been taken by the men and women of past councils that have helped lead this city to where it is today," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "Today's council is indebted to them and honoured to be able to take our turn at leading our fantastic diverse community today. "The gallery is also a fascinating depiction of the fashions in clothes, hair and for the men, facial hair over the years. "It's my pleasure as the current mayor to welcome Cooke back to the fold." Council are still are looking for photos of former mayors: Thomas Cooper (1948), John Burleigh (1939-1941), Henry Clancy (1929-1931, 1942-1943, 1947), Amos Coleman (1922), Thomas Downey (1893-94), James Anderson (1902), Thomas Vallance (1896-1897) and Bruce Hall (1898).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/77f62978-6d5c-497c-b1f5-87449e0ca788.jpg/r0_177_2480_1578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg