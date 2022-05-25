Meating the need for more butchers

news, local-news,

Edensor Park resident Carlo Bartolo has always had a passion for the meat industry. "Especially cooking techniques and barbecuing," said Carlo, who is studying a Certificate III in Meat Processing (Retail Butchery) at TAFE NSW Granville and is in his third year of a butchery apprenticeship. "The industry is definitely thriving with more customers interested in smoking meats, and the appetite for gourmet products presented in nicer trays. "I'm enjoying refining my skills in cutting, boning, breaking down carcasses and making the retail window look nice and bright." TAFE NSW are training the next generation of butchers to meet the continuing high demand for meat with the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) reporting around a third of independent retail butchers need staff. TAFE NSW Meat and Allied Trades head teacher Ben Barrow said they provide apprentice butchers with a range of skills, from the art of breaking down carcass meat, to cutting and trimming smaller cuts and fine artisan techniques. "Consumers are changing the face of the meat industry with demands on ethically farmed produce and an expectation of food provenance," Mr Barrow said. "Our courses also prepare students with job-ready knowledge in providing service to customers on methods of cookery, and the nutritional role of meat."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ebdd434e-5e90-4c5f-a5f5-dcec74870457.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg