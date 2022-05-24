comment,

I would like to congratulate the local members who were elected to Federal Parliament last week: Anne Stanley MP for Werriwa, Chris Bowen MP for McMahon and Dai Le MP for Fowler. I look forward to working with all of you on behalf of the residents of Fairfield City. Next week is National Reconciliation Week, and its theme is 'Be Brave. Make Change.' Council will host a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate and build upon the respectful relationships shared by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians. This year's theme 'Be Brave. Make Change.' is a challenge to all Australians - individuals, families, communities, organisations and government - to be brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can make change for the benefit of all Australians. Everyone is invited to join us at the flag-raising ceremony at Council's Administration Centre on Tuesday, May 31 at 9.30am. Morning tea will be provided following the ceremony. Register your attendance at fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/events. In addition, council together with local Indigenous partners FEFAH, will host the 2022 NAIDOC Family Fun Day on Tuesday, July 5 at Fairfield Showground. The program includes information stalls, sand art and boomerang-painting activities, cultural performances, and a cape-making workshop for young people with artist Dennis Golding and Fairfield City Museum and Gallery. Stay tuned as we release more information on our Facebook page. I encourage you to be a part of these special events that celebrate the traditions of our First Peoples and their contribution to our city.

