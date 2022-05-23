Gutsy Stallions win again

news, local-news,

It appeared Marconi's unbeaten run was set to end in the National Premier Leagues Men's competition on Saturday night against Sutherland at Marconi Stadium. Down to 10-men after Nathan Millgate received his second yellow just before half-time, the Stallions then fell behind just after half-time when James Baldacchino scored. But the Stallions, who were looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight, didn't panic. The home team managed to equalise through Domenic Costanzo in the 49th minute and then take the lead through captain Marko Jesic, who scored his customary goal in the 57th minute. The Stallions held on to secure a valuable three points to keep pace with league leaders Sydney FC - who they play this week. "I knew at half time when I went into the change room, looking in the eyes of the players, I had no doubt looking at their body language and their hunger that they could come out and win that game," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. "We probably could have scored another one to make it three, but we'll take that, it's a good confidence booster." Sutherland co-coach Steve Gordon said Marconi were a "good side, very physical." Meanwhile, Sydney United 58 notched their first win since April 3 with a 4-3 victory against Wollongong Wolves on Sunday night at Ian McLennan Park. In a see-saw affair, Patrick Antelmi's early brace put the Reds in control only for the home team to net three goals in a 16-minute period to take the lead. But two goals to Christopher Payne in the remainder of the game - including a 84th minute penalty - ensured Sydney United 58 took home a vital three points in the wet conditions. "Our problem was I think we just stopped playing. We scored the two goals and we just turned that first half into a transition game. We just couldn't settle," Sydney United 58 coach Miro Vlastelic said. "When we started to play football and our game, we got back into it and credit to our boys that came on as well. That's what your interchange is there for. They made an impact and it did change the game for us." The wins moves the Reds into ninth place on 14 points ahead of their game with Sutherland this Sunday. Marconi are in third spot on 22 points - two points behind leaders Sydney FC.

