Meet Adrian Correa - the Fairfield boy who is leaving no stone unturned in achieving his tennis dream. The 20-year-old is headed to Tunisia to fast-track his dream of becoming a professional tennis player in June. His two-month trip will include playing tournaments around Europe as he aims to fulfil his dream of representing Australia at the Australian Open. After making four finals last year, 2022 has been a breakout year for the former Fairfield High School student winning his first title at the fourth Roche Race to Sydney event. It's the result of hours of hard training at Marconi Tennis where he spends close to 40-hours a week perfecting his trademark backhand slice and giant serve. The hard work doesn't stop there. Correa, who can also play the guitar and piano, finishes his time on the court and starts training at World Gym Marconi. The gym is supporting him with a strength and nutrition program and covering travelling expenses. "Adrian is amazing. There is not many people who actually do what they say they are going to do and follow instructions," owner Tim Grima said. "He is the ideal person to work with; he does everything to 100 per cent."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/65d06013-b9cc-465c-9c4a-9a3c4e1d54d8.jpg/r258_1094_3264_2792_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg