Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gillian Lister urged anyone with information following the discovery of two mobile clandestine laboratories and methylamphetamine in Smithfield earlier this year "to do what is right and come forward to police." On Friday, April 1, officers from Fairfield Police Area Command were called to a property on Long Street, Smithfield, after the discovery of two trailers containing chemicals, solvents and equipment consistent with the manufacture of prohibited drugs. A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit assisted in the dismantling of the labs and subsequent seizure of around eight kilograms of methylamphetamine powder, and a further 28 kilograms of methylamphetamine liquid. The trailers, drugs and equipment were all seized by investigators for forensic examinations, and the matter is now the subject of further investigations under Strike Force Doris. As inquiries continue, strike force detectives have released a stock photo of a white Mitsubishi Triton believed to have been used to move the trailer-laboratories around, as well as images of the trailers. "We know these trailers were on the property for most of March and we're confident someone may have seen the Triton coming and going either with or without the trailers attached," Detective Acting Superintendent Lister said. "The mobile lab was set up in a semi-industrial area, so we believe someone would have noticed the suspicious activity that inevitably comes from partaking in such a high-risk activity in a busy area. "These types of operations are incredibly dangerous and those who manufacture these drugs do so knowing full well the harm they are inflicting on our communities. "Methylamphetamine is a scourge on our community."

Police appeal for information after two mobile clandestine laboratories located in Smithfield