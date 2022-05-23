'To our community, thank you': Bowen re-elected

news, local-news,

McMahon MP Chris Bowen had a simple message for the community after being re-elected for a seventh time on Saturday: "Thank you". With more than 65 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Bowen has 59.9 per cent of the vote on a two party preferred basis with a 3.2 per cent swing in his favour. Liberal candidate Vivek Singha had 40.1 per cent of the vote. "To our community, thank You. Thank you for your strong vote of support and confidence," he said. "Thanks for the swing towards me. Thanks to our wonderful campaign team for the magnificent effort. "It's a new day for Australia, with much work to do and that begins today. But first, I wanted to say a simple thanks. We won't let you down." In the first preference votes, Mr Bowen got 48.6 per cent, Mr Singha 27.0 per cent, Marie Saliba (United Australia Party) 9.4 per cent and Astrid O'Neill (Greens) 5.5 per cent. The McMahon electorate includes the Fairfield suburbs of Canley Vale, Fairfield, Fairfield West, Old Guildford, Smithfield, Wetherill Park and Yennora.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fe009ed5-b270-486c-b205-9b2be4bd293c.jpg/r5_19_1251_723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg