'Thank you to all of you': Independent Dai Le set to win Fowler

Independent Fowler candidate Dai Le said getting more funding for Fairfield Hospital will be priority No.1 after being on the verge of winning the historically safe Labor seat. With 73 per cent of the vote counted, Dai Le has 52.4 per cent of the vote in the two party preferred count, with Labor's Kristina Keneally having 47.6 per cent. As it stands, that's a 16.4 per cent swing against Labor from the last election. Labor has held the seat since it was created in 1984 with sitting member Chris Hayes retiring at this election. Fowler includes the suburbs of Abbotsbury, Bonnyrigg (part), Bossley Park (part), Cabramatta, Cabramatta West, Canley Heights, Canley Vale, Carramar, Chipping Norton, Edensor park (part), Fairfield East, Greenfield Park (part), Lansvale, Liverpool, Mount Pritchard, Prairiewood (part), Wakeley and Warwick Farm. While she didn't declare victory, Ms Le thanked her "amazing volunteers and communities" and her team that backed her during the "tremendous and amazing campaign". "Thank you to all of you," she said on Facebook on Sunday morning. "You the people of Fowler stood up. You spoke out loudly. I will work very hard for us to get the resources I promised. "I worked so hard; I wanted to make sure we don't get neglected. I wanted to make sure we are heard. I want to make sure we are noticed by the government, by the country. We are not just the south-west. "We got locked down so bad, we got discriminated so badly, we were marginalised - no longer. That's what's so great in this campaign; we are no longer just second class citizens. "Even those who didn't vote me, I will definitely be working hard for all of us. "I'm a proud Fairfield City resident." Ms Le, who is Fairfield's deputy mayor, thanked Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone for his support. "He backed me 200 per cent," she said. "Words cannot express my sincere gratitude for his support." Labor's Anne Stanley (Werriwa) and Chris Bowen (McMahon) retained their seats, while Liberal candidate Jenny Ware won the seat of Hughes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5a86f40a-b8b3-4a55-8b40-668860391ee0.jpg/r0_444_1440_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg