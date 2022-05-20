news, local-news,

Investigators attached to Taskforce Erebus have seized numerous items including rifles, handguns, prohibited weapons and drugs as part of ongoing activities to supress organised crime across Sydney - including a search warrant at a home at Fairfield Heights. Taskforce Erebus was established by the NSW Police Force, in partnership with the NSW Crime Commission, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and Australian Federal Police (AFP), to investigate a spate of recent murders and other serious organised crime. The Taskforce is being led by State Crime Command (SCC) under the National Organised Crime Response Plan and includes detectives, analysts, and other resources as part of a bolstered multi-agency response. About 8am on Thursday, May 19, officers from Bankstown Region Enforcement Squad (RES) and Raptor OSG executed a search warrant at a home on Linda Street, Fairfield Heights. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located and seized four firearms, including a revolver, a shortened rifle, a self-loading pistol, a replica Glock 22 gel-blaster, an electronic stun device and more than 30 grams of methylamphetamine. All items seized will undergo further forensic examinations. Inquiries are continuing. Police also allegedly seized items at a unit on East Street at Granville around 12.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/b9f8983c-a7e3-4402-8baa-36d7f2b65c17.jpg/r0_934_3024_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Firearms, ammunition and drugs seized during proactive operation