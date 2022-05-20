Are you Fairfield's mystery $40 million Powerball winner?

news, local-news,

The identity of the two ticketholders that shared Thursday night's $80 million Powerball prize remains a mystery - with one of the winning entries purchased from a NSW Lotteries outlet in Fairfield. There were only two division one winning entries in Powerball draw 1357 with a winning entry from both NSW and Victoria sharing the $80 million Powerball prize. As both division one winning entries were not registered to a player card, the identity of the two ticketholders remains a mystery and they may have yet to discover they're now both $40 million richer. "What an incredible night for these two players and we hope they check their tickets soon. We can't wait to speak to them and get their prize claim process underway," said The Lott spokesperson James Eddy, who reminded players of the importance of registering their tickets to a player card or online account so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly. "Check your tickets Australia. There are 40 million reasons why every player should rush and check those numbers. "Who knows, it could be you. Imagine what your first thought would be if you realised you'd won $40 million. Imagine what this prize could mean for you, your family and even your friends. The possibilities are endless. "Make sure you check your tickets, and if you do discover that you are holding one of the winning tickets, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/36b5c224-87d5-426a-905b-8123318f67bf.jpg/r15_346_6639_4088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg