'Cheers and tears': Fairfield teacher wins $1 million Lotto prize

news, local-news,

A Fairfield teacher said she will use her $1 million win in last night's Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw to pay her home loan, spoil her kids and share some with her family. "It's too overwhelming to plan what to do with the rest," she said. "I can barely believe I'm a millionaire now." The Sydney resident was one of two division one winners in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4183. The winner purchased her 50-game QuickPick entry online. "I found out about my win last night. I just logged into my online The Lott account, and bam, there it was," she said. "There were a few cheers and tears. I was very emotional. "I shared the news with my family as soon as I found out. They were so excited for me. There were lots of hugs and jumping up and down. "I had a glass of wine to celebrate the win. I didn't sleep at all last night. I was full of excitement and adrenaline. "I'm still at work this morning. I'm a teacher, so I didn't want to take the day off. The kids need me."

