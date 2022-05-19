Cambodian community celebrates birth of Buddha

news, local-news,

The Cambodian community celebrated the birth of Buddha on May 14 and 15 at Wat Khemarangsaram in Bonnyrigg. Known as Vesak Bochea, the anniversary is the most sacred event on the Buddhist religious calendar. Buddhists believe this date also marks Buddha's passing and his enlightenment. Vesak Bochea is held on the full moon of the sixth lunar month. The abbot, Venerable Venglim Mel, said he was happy to see so many of the community take part, after the ceremony had been cancelled the last two years. The temple grounds were decorated with Buddhist flags strung up between buildings and trees. Artwork depicting the Buddha in the three stages of his life was placed alongside the temple. On Saturday, people came in the late afternoon and stayed into the evening to join the monks in chanting. The community returned to the temple on Sunday morning with offerings of food, candles, incense, and flowers to be blessed by the monks in memory of the spirits of their ancestors In the early afternoon, the community lined up for a procession that circled the temple three times. The parade was led by people carrying sacred objects, balloons in the six colours of the Buddhist flag and women carrying flowers. The six colours of the Buddhist flag represent vapours that emanated from the body of the Buddha when he attained enlightenment. After the procession the abbot, released the balloons. The festivities concluded with the lighting of 2000 tiny candles, set out in patterns around the ground. The candles reflect the time that had passed since Buddha was born. Families joined in to help light the candles as night fell. The candles were laid out in traditional patterns reflecting Buddhist teaching: circles to represent the eight Buddhist precepts, candles spelling out Vesak Bochea in Khmer script and designs to show the wheel of life Ravy Heng, who is on the temple committee said: "Everything was so well prepared, and the abbot worked so hard." Women dressed in traditional white for the ceremonies, with a blue sash, pinned with a brooch. The sashes were made specially for the ceremony, a team of volunteers getting together several days beforehand to sew the sashes for the women's group.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/86908849-4235-4d8d-99c8-a350e3d36a8d.jpg/r0_49_959_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

PHOTOS Cambodian community celebrates birth of Buddha