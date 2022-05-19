news, local-news,

Family Advocacy is holding a 'My Home, My Way' workshop at Cabra Vale Diggers on Tuesday, May 24. Resourcing Inclusive Communities, an initiative of Family Advocacy NSW, is running the workshop and aims to explore individualised and innovative ways that people with a disability have created their own home, while getting the support they need. The workshop will provide an extensive introduction on how to support an individualised living arrangement for a person with disability. With input from people and families who have shared their experiences, the workshop will cover what it's like for people with disability to live with: This event is for people with disability, their families and advocates. It will be of particular interest to parents as they think through how their son or daughter might move into, and thrive in a home they can call their own. Facilitators will also help participants brainstorm ideas on options for housing and creative supports, strategies to address fears and making and holding a personalised vision for home.

My Home, My Way: Workshop on how to support people with disability