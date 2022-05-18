Why you should have a regular GP

news, local-news,

Dr Dong Hua, from Kenyon Street Medical Centre in Fairfield, said one of the big rewards of being a general practitioner (GP) is having the opportunity to treat people over many years. "I became a GP because of the diversity of medicine we are presented with in primary healthcare, its intergenerational role allows me to be my patients' 'specialist in life'," Dr Hua said. To coincide with World Family Doctor Day on Thursday, May 19, Dr Hua stressed the importance of having a regular GP with research showing that continuity of care can lead to more positive experiences for patients, greater patient satisfaction, an increase in patients following treatment advice and better outcomes for patients. South Western Sydney Primary Health Network chief executive Dr Keith McDonald said if people couldn't see the same doctor, they should attend the same practice. He said seeing multiple doctors across a number of practices can lead to fragmented care and this could lead to patients' medical needs not being adequately addressed. "We know that when you have a single GP or an interconnected group of health professionals looking after a patient, chronic health conditions can be managed effectively and in the most comfortable way for the patient," Dr McDonald said. Dr Hua said it is important people stay up-to-date with their vaccinations, especially heading into the colder months. "In particular the COVID, influenza and pneumococcal vaccines as there is an increased risk of respiratory illnesses being spread this year," Dr Hua said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e5c0eb30-cd01-452f-9f6a-f27d5a0082e7.jpg/r0_423_1125_1059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg