'Zero tolerance': Police step out to protect DV victims

news, local-news,

Corporate Sponsor for Domestic Violence, acting Deputy Commissioner Leanne McCusker encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence to report it to police. "Report early and if the behaviour continues, report often," acting Deputy Commissioner McCusker said. "Police are taking a continued approach to prevent and reduce domestic violence including holding offenders accountable for their behaviour and ensuring compliance with Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders and Bail conditions. "It's more important than ever that any breaches of these orders are reported to police so that the appropriate action can be taken to hold offenders to account." Police conducted more than 8000 proactive compliance checks on domestic violence offenders and made 158 arrests during a state-wide operation focusing on reducing domestic and family violence incidents last week. Operation Protector took place from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14 as part of the continued approach by police to prevent domestic violence crimes and enhance community safety. The operation was led and coordinated by North West Metropolitan Region, with the support of High Risk Domestic Violence Offender Teams (HRDVOT) and Police Area Commands and Districts across the state. It involved police: Police Commissioner Karen Webb said police respond to 400 domestic and family violence calls for assistance every day. "Police across the state are conducting an increased volume of domestic violence risk monitoring than ever before," Commissioner Webb said. "That means making our presence known to people who have committed these offences and are currently under strict conditions regarding their behaviour and movement." "We know that it takes a significant amount of strength and courage for victims of domestic violence to come forward to police. As an organisation, we are completely committed to ensuring that once they do, we help to take care of them." Police Minister Paul Toole said police would continue to monitor known DV perpetrators. "These crimes often take place in the home, behind closed doors, and we're making it our business to stamp this insidious behaviour out," Mr Toole said. "Any amount of time police spend knocking on doors and checking on previous offenders, who are subject to an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order or bail condition, is time well spent. "This type of police work can often go unnoticed, but it sends a strong message that we have zero tolerance for these crimes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/1b549217-1487-486e-807f-d87f867a4b8c.jpg/r9_219_4246_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Zero tolerance': Police step out to protect DV victims