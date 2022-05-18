uniting, early learning, fairfield, early intervention, FL2EL

Early learning sets the foundation for lifelong wellbeing. Fairfield Links to Early Learning is a local program supporting families facing challenges in accessing education and care. It aims to ensure that their children can have the same opportunities as others to make friends, try new things, and get ready for school. As part of Uniting's 45-year legacy of providing community services in the local area, Fairfield Links to Early Learning (FL2EL) is an early intervention program. It is designed to ensure that families - including people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds - are aware of age-appropriate education services, and are then given the help they need to ensure their children are able to complete their enrolment. The FL2EL team works by visiting families in their homes so that they can understand their needs and provide the right support in a range of situations. The service targets children aged three to six who don't currently attend childcare or preschool, so they can be linked to an early learning service in the year or two before primary school. Uniting say there are many reasons why families may experience difficulties accessing services. They may be unfamiliar with what's available, dealing with language or transport barriers, or have affordability issues. FL2EL provides parents with a better understanding of childhood development, and can link them to other community services such as healthcare and employment, having positive impacts for the whole family. Mabinty, an asylum seeker from Sierra Leone who's lived in Australia for five years, explains how FL2EL has helped her family. "I was worried about my daughter's development and behaviour," Mabinty said. "She wasn't friendly. But since starting childcare, she's made a lot of friends and she's learning things, and even reading a bit. "Now I'm enjoying the time I spend with her, and not stressed about dropping her off when I go to work." If you know a family who could benefit from this program you can call 0437 092 475 or email L2ELreferrals@uniting.org. You can also check out the website at www.uniting.org.

Fairfield Links to Early Learning offers vital support to families

