Have your say on council's draft operational plan

Council's draft Operational Plan is on public exhibition and I encourage you to have a look and give us your feedback. The plan outlines all the work and projects we expect to undertake for the 2022/2023 financial year. I'm proud of our work over the past few years and council would like to carry that on to continue to strengthen our city as a great place to live, work and raise a family. We have opened significant projects the past year including: Fairfield City HQ community and business hub, Aquatopia's Wave Pool, Emerson futsal courts, Fairfield Showground Pavilion and changed all our 15,300 street lights to more energy efficient LED lighting. Council will invest $61.4 million in infrastructure including upgrading Fairfield Leisure Centre, and upgrading the Fairfield Golf Detention Basin to protect homes against flooding in the next financial year. We will also continue with our program of improvements committing more than $27.5 million on upgrades to parks, footpaths and roads throughout our city. These projects are important to support the health and wellbeing of all residents. Additionally, council will also seek significant funding from the State Government's $1.6 billion WestInvest program to deliver major projects for our city that will benefit the community for decades to come. Some of the projects we hope to start in the not too distant future with the funding include an indoor Multicultural and Sporting Centre at Fairfield Showground, an upgrade to Cabravale Leisure Centre and significant upgrades to Endeavour Sports Park, Carrawood Park, Bareena Park and Fairfield Heights Park. Also on exhibition for comment are our four year delivery program, workforce management strategy and 10 year strategic, 10 year financial and 10 year asset management plans. As your mayor, I am proud of the work we have done so far. There is still much to do and I am committed to getting on with the job of delivering the best services and facilities for the families and businesses of our city.

