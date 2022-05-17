Marconi keep unbeaten run

news, local-news,

Marko Jesic's red-hot form continued for Marconi scoring two goals for the Stallions in their 2-2 draw with Northbridge Bulls at Marconi Stadium on Saturday evening. Bolstered by the return of several A-League players, the Bulls - who are sitting last on the ladder - twice took the league through Lachlan Rose and Moudi Najjar. But Marconi rallied through Jesic who netted his 10th and 11th goals of the campaign to extend the Stallions' unbeaten fun in National Premier Leagues NSW Men's games to eight. "They brought some reinforcements and you can see why some of these boys played at A-League level and they're gonna give you a bit of grief, but I thought we contained them," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. Meanwhile, Sydney United 58 let a two-goal lead slip against APIA Leichhardt at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday. Goals either side of the break to Patrick Antelmi and Chris Payne had the Reds leading 2-0, but the visitors rallied with Sean Symon's late strike rescuing a point.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/99864eae-5479-41a3-a59d-d7a388aa657a.jpg/r893_309_2986_1492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg