'Best feeling in the world': New cops join force

New Fairfield probationary constable Matthew Williamson said it was the "best feeling in the world" to throw his cap into the air and graduate as part of NSW Police Force's Class 352 earlier this month. The 22-year-old is one of six new recruits to join Fairfield City Police Area Command alongside Isaac Amaru, Gabrielle Linder, Damian Kalatzis, Bailey Faulkner and Chelsea Weidner. "I've wanted to be a police officer since I was little," said Mr Williamson, who was a former pizza driver. Mr Amaru, 21, said the long shifts haven't worried him in the first few weeks on the beat. "Time seems to fly by as I'm learning so much," he said. "I wanted to be a police officer for the active lifestyle and variety of career options." The new recruits will complete a year of on-the-job training and complete an Associate Degree in Policing Practice before being confirmed to the rank of constable. Police Commissioner Karen Webb said: "A career in policing can be extremely varied and each day can be unpredictable, but it's also so rewarding."

