A man is due in court today after allegedly setting his dog on police and assaulting them during a barricade incident in Cabramatta West on Sunday, May 15. About 1.20am, officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a home after concerns were raised for the welfare of the resident. On arrival, the male resident allegedly confronted officers with a pickaxe before dropping the tool and retreating into the home. Police established a perimeter and requested specialist resources to assist. It will be alleged in court that the man threw a glass bottle through a window at police, which shattered and struck three officers in the chest and face. When the man attempted to set the home on fire, officers forced entry and - as they attempted to remove him from the house - he allegedly resisted. A struggle ensued and the man set his dog on the officers, with two officers being bitten before he and his dog were restrained. The officers - both sergeants - were treated for their wounds at Liverpool Hospital and have since returned to work. Officers rendered first aid to the man and took him to hospital for assessment, before he was taken to Fairfield Police Station. The 46-year-old man was charged with intimidating a police officer in execution of duty, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, assaulting a police officer in execution of duty (two counts), throwing a missile at a police officer executing duty and resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty. He has been refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Monday, May 16.

Man charged after allegedly setting his dog on police