Culinary Carnival serves up a feast for the senses

news, local-news,

Celebrated chef and author "Fast Ed" Halmagyi cooked up at storm at Cabramatta Town Centre's iconic Pai Lau Gate at the inaugural Cabramatta edition of the Fairfield's biggest foodie festival Culinary Carnival on Saturday. Festival-goers were treated to the ultimate street party with food, music and dancing from all around the world. The free food fest showcased authentic local eats, local cultural performances, junior cooking workshops and amusement rides. There was also the Cabramatta Street Photography Exhibition, lion dancing and a fireworks finale. The good news is, the party is not over. For the first time, the Culinary Carnival is being spread over two events. The traditional Fairfield event is being held on Saturday, May 28 in the Fairfield City Centre with Fast Ed returning for some cooking demonstrations and Italian-Australian actress Silvia Colloca joining in on the fun. "We're excited to announce that Culinary Carnival is back bigger and better this year - spread over two weeks at two locations, and bringing all the best local eats and beats you would expect with it, plus more," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "This year's event is gearing up to be a festival like no other; serving up a multitude of cultures on a plate, while showcasing some of our award-winning food vendors and restaurateurs. "Fairfield City prides itself on hosting inclusive and affordable family events that support local business, and Culinary Carnival is no exception. "What makes our city such a unique and special place is the wonderful diversity of its residents and their passion for sharing and celebrating their culture with the greater Sydney community." The festival is being funded by the state government's Open Streets program which is working with the 13 councils most impacted by the 2021 COVID lockdowns to support their recovery. Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said: "It's a great time of year for the people of New South Wales to get out in their communities and enjoy live music, entertainment, outdoor dining and markets as well as connect with each other."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a55d54ac-465a-4725-b481-ad61913b3f46.jpg/r2_250_4894_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg