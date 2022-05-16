"OH WHAT A NIGHT!" at Cabra-Vale Diggers Club

news, local-news,

Fans of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are in for a treat as blockbuster musical revue, "OH WHAT A NIGHT!", hits the stage at Cabra-Vale Diggers Club on Saturday, May 28. Celebrating the legendary groups, the show is a loving concert and tribute, featuring many of the band's original hits, as well as many Top 10 releases. Direct from the US, "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" was conceived and is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer George Solomon and with choreography by Paul Holmquist. In 1990, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and to this day their unique and irresistible music continues to thrill all ages. Unlike the Broadway show Jersey Boys - which is a scripted musical biography - "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" promises to deliver informative and often hilarious banter between the stellar, high-spirited cast. The cast stay true to the original recordings without trying to mimic or impersonate the original group, providing a show as fresh and relevant today, as it is nostalgic for the purists. "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" will feature songs such as: 'Sherry', 'Big Girls Don't Cry', 'Walk Like A Man', 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You', 'My Eyes Adored You', 'Working My Way Back To You', 'Let's Hang On' and 'Who Loves You'. Having played to sold-out theatres, showrooms and arenas since its sold-out premiere in Las Vegas in 2008, the show is an exhilarating, family-friendly musical revue. George Solomon, one of the co-creators and cast members, said it's a "full on theatrical show". "A lot of people say, 'well, I was just expecting four guys singing songs ... but you guys are dancing ... and there's comedy'," he said. "People bring their children, there's young kids come in and their senior citizens that come in, it seems to be able to really hit every audience. "We love [being able to bring the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to others] and I'm just amazed how many people know the songs. Mr Solomon said people forget how many great hits the original group had, until they start hearing the songs. "They say, 'oh, yeah, I forgot about that one' and 'then there was that one' and 'I didn't know Frankie Valli sang that one'," he said. "It's just such a good era ... the songs were very catchy. They had melodies that people could sing along to and ... it just seems everybody has some kind of story related to [them]." Though "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" features a cast of four singers they aren't playing characters, but rather themselves, where each member gets the chance to sing the lead. They say they're not imitating the group, but stay fairly true to the original recordings, because they don't want people to hear. ... version Mr Solomon said the cast are not imitating the group, but stay fairly true to the original recordings, while they give background about the group and the songs in a humorous way. "So I like Jersey Boys, [but] it is a very heavy story and what we do is just funny and upbeat and do the music," he said. "People find it is informative and come away saying 'oh, I didn't know that'. The audience gets to know each character of the guys and I like to call it a real feel good show. "I love when [the audience] got a little more than they were expecting when they came in." For bookings to "OH WHAT A NIGHT!" at Cabra-Vale Diggers Club on Saturday, May 28 call (02) 9727 3600.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/ae2e717e-caa5-4c71-958f-19f93a564cd6.jpg/r7_34_2163_1252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg