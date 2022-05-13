FEDERAL ELECTION 2022: Meet the McMahon candidates

news, local-news,

Known as prospect until the 2010 election, the McMahon electorate covers 168 square kilometres across several different local government areas. It includes the suburbs of Canley Vale, Eastern Creek, Fairfield, Fairfield West, Guildford (part), Huntingwood, Kemps Creek, Merrylands, Minchinbury, Mount Vernon, Old Guildford, Orchard Hills, Pemulwuy, Smithfield, South Wentworthville, St Clair, Wetherill Park, Woodpark and Yennora. The seat is held by Labor's Chris Bowen. WHERE CAN I VOTE? I grew up in Smithfield and still live there today with my wife Bec and two kids, Grace and Max. I've had the honour to represent our community in Parliament for 18 years. Why are you running for the seat of McMahon? I've seen what great things can be achieved when a government listens to the needs of the community and get's it right. Sadly, I've also seen what happens when a government ignores Western Sydney, treating it like a dumping ground for Sydney's problems. I want to keep fighting for our area, whether it's for proper resources for our local health system and schools or stopping incinerators or nuclear waste from being brought here. 3. What are the three key issues for the area? Jobs: I live on the border of the Smithfield-Wetherill Park industrial estate. I've seen what has happened during COVID to good local jobs. Australia can be a country that makes things again. Healthcare: We've seen over the past two years how important our health care system is, particularly here in Fairfield, where we faced the harshest lockdown restrictions in the country because Scott Morrison bungled the vaccine rollout and didn't order enough supplies. Child Care and Aged Care: Our senior Australians deserve the right to be cared for in their old age, but the current system has failed many older Australians and their families. We also need to make childcare cheaper so it's easier for working families to get ahead. 4. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? Labor will work with business to invest in manufacturing and renewables to create more Australian jobs and we'll invest in fee-free TAFE and more university places, making your job more secure with better pay and conditions. Labor will protect and strengthen Medicare and our health care system, not rip funding out. We need make it to easier to see your doctor. A Labor Government will stop the neglect and put security, dignity, quality and humanity back into aged care for older Australians. Our plan will put nurses back into nursing homes, giving carers more time to care. It will lift wages in the sector, deliver better care and improve transparency and accountability. We will also deliver cheaper childcare to almost every family in the system after locking in a more generous subsidy rate for families if Labor forms government. I'm a mother of three children and first generation Australian. I was born and raised in Fairfield LGA and very well connected to the community. My husband owns a small business. I graduated from Macquarie University, with a Bachelor of Social Science. I was elected as a Councillor at Fairfield City Council in December 2021 as want to be a voice for the community. I has worked in Aged Care for 10 years. In 2018 I began work at CORE Community Services in Fairfield, supporting the settlement of refugees and migrants. I has organised initiatives aimed to empower multicultural communities and has collaborated with all levels of government to ensure there is increased support for multicultural communities of western Sydney. Why are you running for the seat of McMahon? I decided to enter politics to stand up for western Sydney in the Federal seat of McMahon after the harsh treatment of western Sydney during COVID-19 lockdowns, where businesses, places of worship and families were unfairly treated. There was no adequate representation or debate at the Federal level to discuss alternative polices besides lockdowns or vaccination and many individual freedoms were ignored. I am proud to has both lived and worked in the electorate and believe my lived experience will make me an authentic representative. I feel the community needs better representation at the Federal level, as for too long the area has been overlooked by both the Liberal and Labor Party. What are the three key issues for the area? Cost of living pressures: Australia's trillion-dollar debt has meant a rise inflation and in home loan interest rates. This will disproportionately impact lower socio-economic areas like McMahon. Home loan interest rates are set to continue to rise, meaning many families will experience mortgage stress. Business owners who use their home loan as security for their business loans also have their business at risk. Unemployment and under-employment: McMahon has an unemployment rate of 6-7 per cent and this figure is much higher if we consider people impacted by vaccine mandates who have lost their job. We need real transparency on this issue and an end to vaccine mandates to get more teachers, nurses, paramedics, aged care workers and other Australians back into work. Mental health: Mental health from daily living pressures, lack of employment opportunity, impact of COVID lockdowns, mainstream media sensationalist negative reporting. We need increased support to in mental health services. We also need to look at the root cause of many of these social issues and begin to challenge the status quo of Australian politics and how are country is governed. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? I plan to provide genuine representation and serve the community of McMahon, by putting the community first and party politics second. We have seen a lack of representation in the Labor safe seat, as more is about towing the Labor Party line, then voting according to the needs of constituents. I plan to advocate on ensuring important investment and infrastructure is invested into the McMahon electorate, such as Fairfield Hospital. I will also advocate on protecting religious freedom and traditional family values in our religious schools and places of worship. My goal is to advocate for stronger and bolder policies to kickstart Australia's economy that the United Australia Party has brought to this election. These include: From the One Nation website: Scott joined the Royal Australian Navy at age 17 and has worked in the mining industry for the past 13 years. A devoted husband and a father of three boys, Scott is standing as your One Nation representative for the seat of McMahon in this federal election to make sure your voice is heard. Scott supports Pauline Hanson's call for a Royal Commission into COVID. We need a Royal Commission, not to lay blame or find scapegoats (because the buck will always stop with the Prime Minister and State and Territory leaders as it must in a representative democracy) but to discover those pandemic measures that worked and those that didn't. I am a first generation Australian, migrating from India 19 years ago and I live in the Seat of McMahon with my wife and four children. One of my passions is motorcycle riding and through this I've been involved in a variety of community and charity rides. I am also interested in science and technology innovation and medical advancements that can flow from that and transform human lives. Professionally, I've worked in manufacturing, consulting, and tax and finance roles. Why are you running for the seat of McMahon? I simply want to represent and serve my community. I believe my background as a first generation Australian and my experience in finance means that I would be uniquely qualified to run for parliament. I believe that the Morrison Government has kept our economy strong during a difficult time and that there is more work to do to help Australians with cost-of-living challenges. What are the three key issues for the area? The things that people are talking to me about on the campaign trail are the economy, the cost of living and road infrastructure. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? I see myself making a difference by being a confidant and determined champion for my community. I can fight for them in Canberra to help improve their lives, whether that be for improved medical services or roads infrastructure. Listening to people is the best way to understand them. But as a proud Australian of Indian heritage, I believe I can represent my diverse community and truly make a difference by understanding our special challenges. I've raised my family and worked in western Sydney for over 40 years. I love its diversity and rich cultural mix. I came to Australia unable to speak English, lived in migrant camps and social housing, and I'm determined that we can narrow the wealth gap in Australia. I gained qualifications in business, law, industrial relations and adult education. I've worked jobs from office cleaner to TAFE teacher and College principal. An active unionist, I've been a member of a NSW government industrial tribunal for over a decade, and on the board of a national environmental organisation. Why are you running for the seat of McMahon? I'm running for McMahon because I believe that together we can achieve a compassionate, equitable and environmentally sustainable society which also prioritises climate change. I'm standing so the residents of McMahon have the opportunity to show the other parties that their policies are not strong enough on climate change which will affect the liveability and economic future of our children and grandchildren. The NSW Greens don't accept corporate donations, while other parties are beholden to their corporate donors. This election we have a real opportunity to elect David Shoebridge into the Senate for NSW to enable us to hold the balance of power. He's been a hugely effective state MP, and his commitment and experience in the Senate would allow us to push through legislation to create real climate action and to support McMahon residents who are struggling and vulnerable, to live in safety and dignity. What are the three key issues for the area? The three key issues for McMahon are climate change, social inequity, and the corruption of power. Western Sydney knows the effects of climate change inaction, the floods, bushfires, the killing heat. Neither major party plans to phase out coal and gas. The Greens commit to a legislated plan reducing Australia's emissions 75 per cent by 2030. A transition to 700 per cent renewable energy which allows us to export energy and create many jobs locally. Greens costed plans to tackle social inequity include a national jobs and income guarantee for all. Free dental and mental health through Medicare. Quality public aged care provision not billionaires making super profits. It includes wiping student debt and restoring free quality public education from early childhood, through schools, TAFEs and universities for all. The Greens have already introduced a National Anti-Corruption bill to establish political donation caps and to investigate the influence of largely untaxed billionaires and big corporations. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? At the conclusion of this election if we have a balance of power held by The Greens and Independents, then genuine negotiation can occur on many issues of concern to the residents of McMahon. Together we can ensure that social and environmental justice go hand in hand, that the poverty, inequality and climate change denial which has increased under the Liberal Government is reversed and that we build a better future for our children while looking after the vulnerable in our society and our environment. The power of voters' preferences will enable this vision. As The Greens candidate for McMahon I fully commit to work to ensure the Greens policies are considered by the new Parliament, either if elected myself, or through a newly elected Senator David Shoebridge. Real action on climate change and on social injustice in McMahon. I am a dutiful husband and soon-to-be father. I have grown up in Western Sydney, and still live in St Clair with my family. After completing my HSC at St Clair High School, I went on to university and quickly completed my law degree. I was admitted as a lawyer at age 23, and currently practice as a solicitor in Western Sydney. Following my undergraduate studies, I earned a Masters of Administrative Law (MALP) from the University of Sydney, and I am currently undertaking further studies to be accredited as a lawyer in the United States. In my practice, since the start of 2021, I have been working in a mostly pro bono capacity to fight for community members that were victimised by the draconian COVID policing. My practice has been civil rights focused. Why are you running for the seat of McMahon? I am running in the seat of McMahon to give voters a principled pro-freedom alternative. For over 20 years, the Liberal Democrats have supported lower taxes, smaller government and more freedom for Australians. The past two years have shown the devastating economic and social consequences that are incurred when government power is concentrated. It is my hope that if elected, I can be a voice of reason in Parliament, representing the desires of the working class of Western Sydney, for greater liberty and economic opportunity. What are the three key issues for the area? The first issue is cost of living. The consequence of the radical debt spending by the government, coupled with economic lockdowns and international trade channel closures, has led to painful economic inflation. If elected, I would seek to ameliorate the issue by cutting red-tape and taxes (permanently cut fuel excise, and raise the tax-free threshold on income from $18K to $40K). Many taxes and regulations are regressive in their nature, and predominately hurt the working class, so I would seek to abolish them. The second issue is COVID alarmism. I will seek to ensure that the Australian people are never again subjected to authoritarian lockdowns and mandates - and our kids are never again kept out of schools for months. One way of doing this is by enacting federal Human Rights legislation which overrides the State government pandemic laws. The third issue is religious freedom and free speech. I will seek to protect the rights of citizens to exercise their religion freely, and peacefully express their views in the public square. To this end, our party is proposing a constitutional amendment protecting these rights and ensuring religious schools can control what they teach, and faith buildings cannot be subject to arbitrary closure by government. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? If elected, I pledge to never support an increase in taxes, nor support laws which violates the fundamental human rights of Australians. I will fight to ensure the honesty, transparency and integrity of government - and hold the next Prime Minister and his cabinet to account.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c1f582b9-9e0f-4e52-8ff3-361e44672766.JPG/r0_65_1047_657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg