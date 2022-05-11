news, local-news,

Staff shortages were high on the agenda as principals from 10 leading NSW public schools - including three from Fairfield - met for the first time on Saturday as part of the Ambassador Schools Principal Advisory Group. The advisory group will meet with Education and Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell quarterly over the next two years to help drive school excellence and improvement across the state. The principals are from the 10 schools that form the Ambassador Schools program which identified schools performing above and beyond other similar schools and includes Fairvale High School, Cabramatta High School and Bonnyrigg Heights Public School. The program identifies schools achieving exceptional academic success, so their methods can be studied and applied to other schools across the state. "The aim of the program is to study the effective practices these schools have in place and see how they can be scaled up across the state," Ms Mitchell said. "These leading schools represent a diverse mix of city and regional schools, both primary and secondary. "It was great to hear from these dynamic educators and I look forward to chairing the group and learning from their wide-ranging experiences." Premier Dominic Perrottet said: "The group will share their insights, ideas and advice to have a direct, positive impact on education policies,"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/12c5bc70-ec68-4582-82b8-68f65589e543.jpg/r6_0_1916_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg