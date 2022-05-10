news, local-news,

Precedent Productions managing director and Local Business Awards founder Steve Loe said one of the best ways customers could show their gratitude for exceptional service and products was to nominate their favourite businesses for a Fairfield City Local Business Award. "Business people are always grateful to receive a smile and a thank you from customers," he said. "But spreading the word and helping their business to prosper is the best gift a business person can receive "Being a finalist or winner in the awards brings with it great publicity that can boost their business." Time is running out to nominate outstanding businesses in the 2022 Fairfield City Local Business Awards. Nominations close on Wednesday, May 18. Mr Loe said he had been amazed by the huge number of nominations already received. "It just goes to show the great regard that the Fairfield City community has for its local businesses," he said. "Not only that, the businesses who are nominate in knowing that their hard work is appreciated. "Every finalist in the Local Business Awards receives a certificate, while category winners receive a trophy. "I love seeing how proudly these certificates and trophies are displayed, and business people have told me that they always receive congratulations from customers. "Not only that, many report that their certificates and trophies have helped to attract new business."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/71f310e3-ae5b-4b43-925d-13ad145ebaba.JPG/r20_119_4445_2619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Time's running out to nominate for Local Business Awards