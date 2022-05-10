Labor pledge to deliver community batteries

news, local-news,

Labor have pledged to supercharge the benefits of household solar by delivering community batteries for Cabramatta if they are elected. Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy and current McMahon MP Chris Bowen announced the initiative with senator Kristina Keneally, who is the Labor Candidate for Fowler. Labor say around 2000 households in the Cabramatta area have rooftop solar, but none none have registered for a battery because of the price. "This commitment will allow local households to feed solar power into the shared battery during the day and draw from it at night - cutting electricity bills and emissions and reducing pressure on the grid," Labor said in their release. "Local households who might be unable to install solar, like renters and people living in apartments, will also be able to draw from excess energy stored in the battery."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d97fa096-9a40-4a81-b094-e696104d6fbb.jpg/r0_38_935_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg