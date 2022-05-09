news, local-news,

The Marconi Stallions resurgence continues to roll on. Their 4-1 victory over APIA Leichhardt FC in the Italian derby on Saturday night at Marconi Stadium was their fourth straight win in the NPL NSW Men's competition to keep them three-points behind the league lead going into their clash against the last-placed Northbridge Bulls FC on Saturday. Coming off a midweek win in the Australia Cup, Marko Jesic and Charles Lokolingoy converted penalties either side of the break to set up the victory. Jesic converted from the spot in the final minutes to secure all three-points after the team's traded goals in the second half. "We had a slow start without playing bad, but we believed in ourselves, we kept grinding and now we're getting the fruits and we'll keep rolling from here," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. "I thought it was always going to be a tough game, it's always a physical game against APIA." In contrast, Sydney United 58 slumped to their fourth loss in a row with a 1-0 loss to Manly on Friday night. Under new interim coach Miro Vlastelica, the Reds couldn't find the equaliser after Seiya Kambayashi opened the scoring after half-time. "I can't fault our performance," Vlastelica said. The Reds play APIA on Sunday (3pm) at home.

