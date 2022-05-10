news, local-news,

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said the opening of the $11 million Fairfield Showground Pavilion enables council to start the process to attract major sporting events. Mr Carbone was joined by councillors and Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres for the official opening of the 1000 seat grandstand on Saturday. Work started on the project in February 2021. Located beside the Parklands Grandstand, the pavilion overlooks the elite turf playing field and includes five private viewing boxes (ranging from 20-28 seating capacity) on level 2, kitchen and canteen facilities, ticket booth and change rooms. The Alan Young Room - named after long-serving city manager Alan Young - is on level one for spectators and private events. Mr Carbone thanked the state government for their $7 million investment into the project. "The new pavilion will provide a real experience for visitors, with quality inclusions that cater for spectators, sportspeople, and performers," he said. "Council is committed to creating infrastructure across the city to enable people to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation, as well as community, cultural and entertainment events." The pavilion is the latest completed stage of the $28 million Showground redevelopment which includes the synthetic all-weather field, Peoples Globe, Deerbush Park and dog park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a1c0a5ef-c25b-45e1-b9ae-cad63c4d6c1f.jpg/r653_768_5920_3744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg