Almost two years to the day, eight Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters from Merrylands and Yennora Fire Stations responded to a fire alarm in Addelstone Road, Merrylands. After Leading Station Officer Chris Hughes went to the fire panel and told the crew which detector had been sent off, the call came back down that something was wrong. "They came back and said an elderly man collapsed in an apartment directly underneath the detector that had gone off," said Mr Hughes, who is the Yennora Station Commander. "The other crew took up the defibrillator and commenced CPR and applied six shocks from a defibrillator, before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. "After NSW Ambulance gave him so drugs, they gave him one more shock and he came around. He went from not breathing and having no pulse to sitting up right when he left and he was discharged that night." For their courage and commitment, Yennora firefighters Mr Hughes, Caitlin Williams, Thomas Vaughan and Nicky Ziebens and the Merrylands crew of Elias Taouk, Joshua Crump, Deryck Salfus and Stephen Francis received the Commissioner's Resuscitation Award last week on St Florian's Day - the International Day of Firefighters. Mr Hughes said it was "fantastic" to be recognised for the work that they do. "It just shows the other aspect of what Fire and Rescue can do," he said. "The ambulance officer said if we weren't there on the spot, he would have died. He had a heart attack. "When we go to a house fire and rescue someone from the building, we are doing CPR till the ambulance arrive." FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said St Florian's Day allows FRNSW to honour the "professionalism, service and courage" of firefighters. "The awards each year give FRNSW, on behalf of the community, a chance to say 'thank you' to those in our ranks who have gone above and beyond to 'protect the irreplaceable," he said. Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said: "The common thread amongst all firefighters being recognised is their selflessness and community-mindedness, and on behalf of communities across NSW, I say thank you." In total, 44 firefighters were recognised on St Florian's Day who is the Patron Saint of firefighters.

