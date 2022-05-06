Assyrian community welcome new patriarch

news, local-news,

More than 1000 people gathered at St Hurmizd's Cathedral at Greenfield Park on Sunday to welcome the new patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, His Holiness Mar Awa III for his first Holy Mass in Australia as patriarch. The new patriarch, who was elected in September, will spend a lot of time during his month-long visit in the local area which included holding a community meet and greet on Wednesday. He will celebrate the Feast of the Ascension at St Hurmizd's on May 26.

