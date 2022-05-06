Have your say on Endeavour Sports Park concept plan

news, local-news,

A double synthetic football pitch that supports AFL and cricket is part of the Endeavour Sports Park concept plan which is now open for public consultation. Some of the other features of the draft plan include: Council has applied for funding from the state government for the project. The consultation period closes on May 26. HAVE YOUR SAY HERE

