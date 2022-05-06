Have your say on Endeavour Sports Park concept plan
Local News
A double synthetic football pitch that supports AFL and cricket is part of the Endeavour Sports Park concept plan which is now open for public consultation.
Some of the other features of the draft plan include:
- Remote access and re-purpose of the clubhouse to provide a sports community hub.
- Resurfacing and re-lining of netball courts to meet standards.
- New substation to increase lighting levels.
- Upgrade southern amenities building to provide female friendly facilities.
- Remote community access for four tennis courts.
- Three new multi-purpose sports courts (replacing four existing netball courts)
- Increase lighting to 150 lux to support night competition matches.
Council has applied for funding from the state government for the project. The consultation period closes on May 26.