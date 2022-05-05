Cooling schools: Thousands of trees to be planted across Sydney

news, local-news,

Carramar Public School became the 50th school on Thursday to complete their tree plantings as part of the Cooling the Schools program, in partnership with the Department of Education and Greening Australia. More than 36,000 trees and plants will be planted at 180 schools across Greater Sydney by the end of the year. Each school will receive around 150 trees and plants with the students playing a hands-on role planting them. So far, more than 7500 trees are growing in primary and secondary schools in Greater Sydney so far as part of the program. "A key focus of the program is cooling our primary and secondary schools where temperatures can soar to over 40 degrees in summer, making it difficult for students to learn and play," NSW Department of Planning and Environment executive director of resilience and urban sustainability Steve Hartley said. "Tree coverage is our first line of defence against rising temperatures. "We know they can make a huge difference to our lives by providing shade and reducing temperatures. They can reduce heat by at least one degree Celsius and reduce exposure to UV by up to 75 per cent. "That's why we are committed to increasing Greater Sydney's tree canopy from 21 to 40 per cent by 2036 with the NSW Government allocating $60 million through the Climate Change Fund over the next eight years." The Cooling our Schools program is part of the NSW Premier's Priority 'Greening our City', with the state on target to plant one million trees by the end of the year. The local south-west schools that have completed the Cooling the Schools program are:

