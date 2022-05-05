news, local-news,

Nominations close soon for the 2022 Zero Barriers Business Excellence Awards. The awards recognise businesses and services that have made an exceptional commitment to be more accessible and inclusive of their whole community. The Multicultural Network will be holding the awards in partnership with five NSW council including Fairfield. The awards are open to all businesses and services in NSW who have joined Zero Barriers. All nominated businesses participating in this initiative will be awarded the Zero Barriers Nomination Certificate. Winners will be chosen in the categories of: service and social access and inclusion, physical access and communication and marketing. The awards are being held at The Holroyd Centre, Merrylands on May 31.

Nominations close soon for business excellence awards