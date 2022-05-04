Twice as nice: Culinary Carnival is 'bigger and better'

news, local-news,

Fairfield biggest foodie festival just got extra tastier. This year's Culinary Carnival will be held over two weeks in two different locations with the ultimate street party hitting the streets of the Cabramatta Town Centre for the first time on Saturday, May 14 and and Fairfield City Centre on Saturday, May 28. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said festivalgoers can experience food, music and dancing from all around the world. "We're excited to announce that Culinary Carnival is back bigger and better this year - spread over two weeks at two locations, and bringing all the best local eats and beats you would expect with it," he said. "This year's event is gearing up to be a festival like no other; serving up a multitude of cultures on a plate, while showcasing some of our award-winning food vendors and restaurateurs. "Fairfield City prides itself on hosting inclusive and affordable family events that support local business, and Culinary Carnival is no exception. "What makes our city such a unique and special place is the wonderful diversity of its residents and their passion for sharing and celebrating their culture with the greater Sydney community. "I invite you to come along and experience what all the hype is about. I encourage you to bring your friends and family, and most importantly your appetite, to Culinary Carnival in Cabramatta and Fairfield City Centre." Council's free food fest will showcase authentic local eats and include roaming mid-week entertainment, local cultural performances, junior cooking workshops and amusement rides. There will be a 6pm fireworks finale at Fairfield City Centre on May 28. The event is being funded by council and the state government's Open Streets Program. Transport NSW deputy secretary of cities and active transport Kiersten Fishburn said the program is supporting the state's economic recovery by funding councils in the 13 LGAs that were most impacted by last year's COVID-19 lockdowns to reimagine their streets and laneways. "Our public spaces, including our streets have become a focal point during the pandemic and we're enabling councils to revitalise their laneways, streets and squares to help local economies and the hospitality, arts, and music sectors to get back on their feet," she said. "It's all part of our Open Streets program, which is about re-energising and reimagining our streets, and creating a sense of excitement and discovery with community activities that the public can get out and enjoy."

Twice as nice: Culinary Carnival is 'bigger and better'