Director of JQ Physiotherapy and Sports Rehabilitation Jamil Qutami has dedicated his Australian Small Business Champion award to his father Hani who recently passed away. The Wetherill Park-based business won the physiotherapy category at the awards held in March which are recognised as the 'Oscars' for small business. "When my dad found out I won the award, he was extremely proud of me as he knew how hard I worked to get where I am today. This award would not have been possible without him as he always provided me with the stepping stones to keep excelling forward," Mr Qutami said. "He selflessly gave me the tools and support to achieve all my aspirations and never complained once. When JQ Physiotherapy opened in 2017, my dad helped me by working as a receptionist as the business slowly built up. I will never forget the smile he would put on the patients faces and he always made sure they felt comfortable every time they walked in. He truly was and will always be my inspiration." JQ Physiotherapy and Sports Rehabilitation previously won two awards at the Fairfield City Business Awards in 2020, including Business of the Year. Mr Qutami said it is a "real privilege" to receive a prestigious award so early on in the business's history. "It highlights the great service we provide to the community and the positive impact we have had on so many lives. The last two years has been very challenging and despite these difficulties, we have still been able grow as a team, provide additional services and ensure high quality treatment was always readily available," he said. "I was already content in being a finalist for my category. When we were announced as winners, the whole team was ecstatic. You really could not get the smile off my face. As I walking towards the stage, I almost forgot to tuck my suit jacket collar down. I was truly stunned but extremely happy at the same time. It was that moment in my life that made all those work struggles and late nights worthwhile. It really gave the whole team a boost in confidence and reinforced the high quality of service we were providing to our clients. "This award would not be possible without our bubbly receptionists and talented physiotherapists." So what's the key to being a successful physiotherapist? "A successful physiotherapist has a meticulous attention to detail and looks at each problem individually and holistically," he said. "Many physiotherapists believe there is a recipe to treating every problem. However, a successful physiotherapist knows how to formulate an effective plan for each client exclusively, which comes from their clinical reasoning skills. This means the patient is provided with a set of tools designed to fix their problem explicitly. "If a client has had a longstanding issue which has been unsuccessfully treated elsewhere, we have a very unique ability to decipher the problem and achieve a positive result. The business will always cater for the client's needs and ensure they are treated the same day of their enquiry. This means they provided with the opportunity to improve their health and quality of life immediately. "We strive on ensuring there is an effective build-up of rapport with the patient. If a patient trusts your ability to help their problem and they remain invested in achieving their goals, positive outcomes are always achieved. This coincides with effective communication and showing empathy to the client. Lastly, a successful physiotherapist never stops learning and ensures they keep up with the latest evidenced based research to further excel their clinical skills."

