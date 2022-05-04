'Huge response': WestInvest community funding open

news, local-news,

Western Sydney communities have called for more walking and cycling paths, pools and sports centres, multicultural centres, museums celebrating food and culture and footbridges over cleaner rivers during the WestInvest Community Project Grants registration of interest (ROI) phase. More than 1000 local organisations that successfully submitted a ROI for a share of $1.6 billion in WestInvest funding, can now progress to the application stage which is open for eight weeks. The 15 eligible local councils can also lodge their applications for a share in $400 million in direct funding. "We saw a huge response to the WestInvest ROI process, with proposals worth billions of dollars from Burwood to the Blue Mountains, and from Wollondilly to the Hawkesbury," said Treasurer Matt Kean, who added the majority of ROI submissions proposed more green and open space and community infrastructure. "We look forward to seeing shovels in the ground soon to bring these projects to life. We hope to be able to award WestInvest grants from November this year and see these local community projects delivered shortly after. "I urge all applicants with a successful ROI to complete their application before June 27 at 5pm." Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said applicants included Aboriginal groups, sporting groups, multicultural groups, volunteer groups and religious groups. "All with great ideas to improve their local communities," Mr Ayres said. "Western Sydney is home to one of the fastest growing and most diverse populations in the nation. It is incredibly pleasing to see the community is keen to partner with us on projects that will deliver enormous benefits." The $5 billion WestInvest program includes $3 billion set aside for NSW Government agencies to deliver transformational projects that are ready to go. The 15 Local Government Areas eligible for support through WestInvest are:

