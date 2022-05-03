comment,

We know that reading is one of the most important skills for a child to develop. That's why we are so pleased to partner with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program, a free book gifting program to inspire young children to develop a love of reading. Children enrolled in the program will receive a free age-appropriate book each month in the mail to keep. Fairfield City has been selected as one of only two metropolitan councils to run this program due to our diverse, cultural community with English being the second language for many residents. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library was launched last week with Hon. Sarah Mitchell, The Minister for Education and Early Learning, Elizabeth Dibbs, Chair of United Way Australia and Clayton Noble, CEO of United Way Australia in attendance. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program encourages parents to support their children with resources to improve their literacy and communication skills from an early age. By the end of the program, children will have built up the skills to read books on their own. Information and advice for parents will also be provided to help engage with their child while reading aloud. This not only helps the child but can also help the parent upskill their English. The early literacy intervention program is a joint initiative between Fairfield City Council and United Way Australia, designed to help develop better educational outcomes for children. So far, more than 178 million free books have been gifted to nearly 2 million children in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. Alongside this program, a membership to Fairfield City Open Libraries will be offered to each registered child giving them access to books, free programs and much more. If you are a resident and have a child born from January 2022, you can enrol in this fantastic program. For more information visit fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/Dolly-Parton-Imagination-Library or phone 9725 0333. I am extremely proud that Fairfield City Council is part of this fantastic initiative and I look forward to seeing the success of this program in our community.

