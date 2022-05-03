news, local-news,

After four straight losses, Sydney United 58 coach Joe Haywood has stepped down from his role. The Reds were thumped 6-1 by Sydney FC on Sunday afternoon at Sydney United Sports Centre. Glen Trifiro's consolation goal from a free-kick in the final minutes of the game was only bright spot for United 58 who will have a new coach at the helm for their clash against Manly on Friday (7pm) at Cromer Park. Working on their defence is priority No.1 with the Reds leaking 15 goals in their past four games. Across town and Marconi made it three wins in seven days, with a 2-0 win against Wollongong at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night. Captain Marko Jesic continued his red-hot goal scoring form when he converted a penalty in the first half, while a rare goal to defender Roberto Speranza sealed the result in the second half. In their three wins, the Stallions have scored 10 goals and made it three wins, two draws and a loss in a busy April which has seen them move only two-points behind the league lead. Despite their attacking improvement, Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis was more impressed with his team's defence. "It was very important that we got a clean sheet...It was our first for the year," he said. "I am very proud of the boys as they fought well." The Stallions play APIA-Leichhardt on Saturday (7pm) on Saturday night.