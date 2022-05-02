news, local-news,

It's not uncommon to see 99-year-old Patricia Percival tending to her park-like garden in Canley Vale. That's when she is not doing crossword puzzles and reading the daily news. On Friday, May 6, Pat will celebrate her 100th birthday. With help from her family, she still lives alone and attends her local church several times per week. She was born on May 6, 1922 in Candelo on the far south coast of NSW. The family's dairy farm was in Bimbaya, near Candelo. Pat grew up with seven siblings - Herman, Dulcie, Charles, Freda, Joan and Benedict. Pat attended Tantawanglo Primary School about two-kilometres down a dirt road from the farm. As there was no secondary school, Patricia attended school until the end of year 8 when she left and began to work in the Bimbaya Post Office. Afterwards she worked in the Canberra Post Office during the war years. Around this time, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Percival. After their engagement they were married at St Christopher's Cathedral in Canberra. It was however, wartime and it was six months before they could both move to Sydney where Ken's work had taken him. After renting a room at Potts Point, they moved to their home at Canley Vale in 1946 - the house where Pat still resides today. Together they had six children, four boys and two girls and all were educated at Sacred Heart Cabramatta. The four boys later attended Patrician Brothers, Fairfield and the girls Bethlehem and Cerdon Colleges. Pat taught scripture for 52 years and was awarded the Pope John Paul II award for 50-years of continuous teaching in 2011. Within the Sacred Heart parish community she has belonged to the Sacred Heart Sodality and the Legion of Mary and until recently as a special minister of the Eucharist she would take communion to the sick and housebound every Saturday. She continues to support the St Vincent de Paul Society by helping in the piety stall and worked in their shop at Canley Heights for 10 years. After Pat's husband Ken died of heart failure in 1989, she has lived alone and keeps in contact with family and friends through writing and sending letters and cards (she hasn't quite mastered computers and email). Until recently she would drive her immaculate 2006 Toyota Yaris to mass, shopping trips and Catholic Women's League meetings. Patricia is celebrating her milestone birthday with a family lunch on Saturday with her only surviving sibling - 98-year-old sister Dulcie - making the trip from Goulburn to attend. She has received certificates from the Queen and the Prime Minister.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/4da2d4c9-4319-449f-93c8-41143fb93180.jpg/r0_74_1280_797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg