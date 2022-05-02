Pupils pay respect to those who served

news, local-news,

Bossley Park Public School held their Anzac Day service on Thursday with the school this year focusing on Indigenous service personnel. The school's leaders, who ran the service, told stories of two indigenous service people - one being corporal Harry Thorpe who was part of the Imperial Force and Warrant Officer Leonard Victor Waters who was the first Aboriginal pilot. "As well as learning about these wonderful Indigenous service people the students learnt about the importance of all service men and women and the symbols that we link to this very special day," Assistant Principal Judith Birkett. "It was an extra special event this year as this was the first time, we have been together as a whole school for over a year. The students were incredibly respectful and understood the importance of the event. "Even when it started to rain, they didn't make a sound and continued to be respectful." The school's garden had hundreds of poppies in it as well as more than 70 crosses which had the names of local honour roll soldiers from our area who served in WWI. Students bought in flowers to make bouquets that were laid by their class representatives. The flowers at the end of the day were taken down to the nearby nursing home where they would be placed around for the residents to enjoy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fd9a305e-e1ed-4481-8c08-35b53f65426b.JPG/r4_410_4608_3011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg