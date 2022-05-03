news, local-news,

Smithfield Fire and Rescue NSW have some special guests join them every time the truck departs their base on The Horsley Drive. Tucked into the blanket bag are a dozen trauma teddies donated and "made with love" by the Country Women's Association Fairfield who recently celebrated their 70th birthday. The teddy bears are handed to children at the site of an incident to bring some normality to what can often be a chaotic situation. "When we have incidents with kids, we try and give the teddies out to distract them because their parents could be trapped in a car and we try to give them something to occupy them while whatever is going on," Smithfield senior firefighter John Tesoriero said. "Sometimes we might have to look after the kids while parents are injured. It gives us an avenue to bring some normality to the situation and put a smile on a child's face. It's a little thing a kid can hold onto and distract them and it cheers them up."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e2e0088a-ec25-478b-8b55-39e76e11c3a7.jpg/r0_322_4896_3088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg