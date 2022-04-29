New program helps kids foster a love of reading

news, local-news,

With many parents working 9 to 5 these days it can be hard to make the time for reading. Enter Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program. Launched at the Whitlam library on Thursday, the program provides books and literacy resources for Fairfield residents from birth until a child is aged 5. Each month, enrolled children will receive a high-quality, age-appropriate book in the mail to keep, free of charge. The books will come accompanied by a tip sheet to help families engage with the book in ways that drive language development and early literacy. Fairfield is one of two metropolitan councils to run the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library which was initiated by iconic singer Dolly Parton more than 20 years ago and seen more than 178 million books delivered to nearly two million children in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. Alongside this program, council is offering membership to Fairfield City Open Libraries for each child that registers. The early literacy program is funded by the NSW State Government partnered with United Way Australia. Parents can register their child for the program on council's website or at their nearest Fairfield City Open Library.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/12b8be12-d200-4dcf-9721-4599c04b581a.jpg/r11_238_4453_2748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg