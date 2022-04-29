'On the home straight': HSC timetable is released

news, local-news,

NSW students received their personalised timetable for the 2022 written HSC exams on Friday morning. For around 76,000 students, HSC written exams will start on Wednesday, October 12 with English Paper 1 and finish on Friday, November 4. This year's schedule runs across 18 days, involving 126 exams and 780 exam centres. "The release of the HSC timetable confirms for the Class of 2022 that they are on the home straight of their high school education," Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said. "These students have managed an incredibly challenging final two years of school. They should be proud of what they've achieved and I wish them all the best in their HSC exams." NESA chief executive Paul Martin each year they work to ensure that the HSC timetable for each student is as "fair and equitable" as possible. "So everyone has the opportunity to be at their best for the written exams," Mr Martin said.. "NESA has been working hard to consolidate the lessons we learnt from running the HSC during a pandemic and are ready to put what we have learnt in place to further full proof the HSC for 2022."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/caab7446-2da7-42d1-9325-2c200f910694.jpg/r10_256_4319_2690_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg