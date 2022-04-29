Cabramatta car park shortlisted for award

news, local-news,

The multi-colour facade of the Hughes Street car park in Cabramatta has been recognised with the Dutton Plaza car park announced as a finalist in the 2022 Dulux Colour Awards. Designed by Collins and Turner, the car park was recognised by the judging panel for it exemplary use of colour in the built environment and has been shortlisted in the Commercial and Multi Residential Exterior category. Opened last year, the car park provides an additional 219 new car park spaces for the busy Cabramatta town centre and takes the total number of car park spaces to 991 in the precinct. In the project description for the car park it said it was conceived as an "abstract and colourful three-dimensional tapestry", symbolising a unique combination of architecture and landscape, the vibrancy and multiculturalism of the Cabramatta and wider Fairfield community. The building includes richly coloured facade treatments alongside integrated planting in vertical green walls with the colours directly influenced by the rich spectrum of colours and materials experienced by visitors to the area. "We were excited to see such an exciting and imaginative use of colour in this year's entries," said Dulux colour and communications manager, Andrea Lucena-Orr. "Architects and designers have really pushed the boundaries with colour application to create inspiring, engaging - and often surprising - interior and exterior spaces." The winners' announcement of the Dulux Colour Awards will take place at a gala event in Melbourne.

