Fairfield City Champion

Score tickets to Sydney Hotshots in Bonnyrigg

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated June 1 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coming to town: The Sydney Hotshots are at Bonnyrigg Sports Club for a steamy night of entertainment. Picture: Supplied

Summer might be behind us, but things will be heating up at Bonnyrigg Sports Club this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.