Summer might be behind us, but things will be heating up at Bonnyrigg Sports Club this month.
The Sydney Hotshots are back in town with their popular show, and we've got five exclusive double passes to give away to lucky Champion winners.
Advertisement
The two-hour production promises to be a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals.
Audience members will be plucked from their chairs for a turn on stage in the interactive Secret Fantasies Tour production.
It features dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics and, of course, stripping.
The Hotshots themselves are put through an 'intensive Hotshots bootcamp' and come from careers as tradies, cops, farmers and even firemen.
The event is hosted by Paul Reynolds, an original Manpower Australia cast member.
Catch Sydney Hotshots at Bonnyrigg Sports Club on Friday, June 17 from 7.30pm. Tickets start at $37.
For more information and to secure your tickets to the Sydney Hotshots show, call 9823 5224 or search for the show at Eventbrite.
Australia Community Media has five double passes to give away to the show.
For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer why you want to see the show.
Entries close midnight Tuesday, June 14. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age to win.
Please read the terms and conditions.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.